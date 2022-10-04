Train passengers in Peterborough face further delays to services tomorrow (October 5) as thousands of rail workers go on strike.

Services will be severely reduced during the second of three days of industrial action.

LNER say it will operate a limited number of trains on October 5 and there will be no services north of Edinburgh.

Train passengers are being warned of further disruption due to strike action by rail workers

There will also be a limited train service each way between Doncaster and Leeds and no services to Skipton, Harrogate and Bradford.

The company urges passengers to check before travelling.

East Midlands Railways say it will not be providing any services on any part of the network and it warns that it will run a significantly reduced service on October 6 and October 7.

Greater Anglia say it will only be able to run only about 10 per cent of its services, with no trains at all in Cambridgeshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services were thrown into chaos during the first day of action on October 1 with more disruption likely on the third strike day on October 8.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) and Aslef are protesting over pay, jobs and conditions with 40,000 of its members at Network Rail and 15 train operators involved in the strike action.

Train operators have drawn up revised timetables for the strike days and are urging passengers before they leave home to check that services are running.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the absence of any new offer from bosses meant strike action would continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “As no new offer has been tabled, our members have no choice but to continue this strike action.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “This latest strike will again mean very significant disruption for passengers, and we’ll be asking people to only travel if absolutely necessary due to the reduced service that will be in place.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Thousands of people will have their day-to-day lives disrupted and be unable to attend work, doctor’s appointments, or travel to meet loved ones.

“Our railway is in desperate need of modernisation but all more strikes will do is take it back to the dark ages and push passengers further away.

Advertisement Hide Ad