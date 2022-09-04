Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three more 24-hour rail strikes are set to take place this month, which one transport sector union says will “effectively shut down” Britain’s rail network.

The rail strikes, announced by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), train driver’s union Aslef, and the white-collar rail union Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) this week, will take place across the country on September 15, 17 and 26.

RMT announced that around 40,000 of its members working at Network Rail and 14 train operating companies are expected to strike across the opening two scheduled dates (September 15 and 17) – with the first day of strikes coinciding with Aslef’s staged walkout of train drivers from 12 companies, involving 9,000 of its members.

The third, and final, day of strikes will see TSSA members working for Network Rail and nine train operators walk out for 24 hours from 12 noon on September 26.

The latest strikes follow six previous days of strike action by union members across June, July and August this year, in the long-running dispute over pay and working conditions.

It is expected to be the biggest shutdown of the nation’s railways since the 1980s.

Some trains will still run across the three strike dates, however passengers are expected to be told to travel only if essential as train operators will be running a limited service.

‘Campaign will continue for as long as it takes’

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that further strike action is taking place because the union were unable to reach a negotiated settlement with Network Rail and train operating companies.

“Network Rail and the train operating companies have shown little interest this past few weeks in offering our members anything new in order for us to be able to come to a negotiated settlement," he said.

"We will continue to negotiate in good faith, but the employers and government need to understand our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes."

‘Disrupting the lives of million’

However, a Government Department for Transport spokesperson said that the union leader have chosen “self-defeating, co-ordinated strike action over constructive talks, not only only disrupting the lives of millions who rely on these services but jeopardising the future of the railways and their own members' livelihoods".

Which train operators are involved?

Peterborough’s rail network will mainly be affected by strike action by union members at train operators East Midland Railway (EMR), London North Eastern Railway (LNER) and Greater Anglia. The main six companies involved in the RMT walkouts on September 15 and 17 are:

Avanti West Coast CrossCountry EMR Great Western Railway LNER TransPennine Express

The remaining eight mostly commuter and shorter-distance operators are as follows:

c2c Chiltern Railways Greater Anglia GTR (including Great Northern, Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express) Northern Southeastern South Western Railway West Midlands Trains

The operators involved in the Aslef strike on September 15 are similar – but is without EMR.

Chiltern Railways Greater Anglia London Overground Northern Southeastern West Midlands Trains

For 24 hours from 12 noon on September 26, members of the union TSSA working for Network Rail and nine train operators will strike. The operators affected include: