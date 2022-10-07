Train passengers in Peterborough face further delays to services tomorrow (October 8) as thousands of rail workers go on strike.

Services will be severely reduced during the third of three days of industrial action this month.

LNER say it will operate a limited number of trains on October 8 but there will not be any trains running north of Newcastle in either direction for the day.

Train passengers face disruption to their travel plans on October 8 when the third of three days of strike takes place.

East Midlands Railways say it will operate a ‘significantly reduced service’ on October 8 with trains running between 7.30am and 6.30pm only.

A spokesperson said: “Only travel by rail if absolutely necessary and please ensure you check the time of your last return train before you travel.

“Anyone who does travel should expect severe disruption.”

A spokesperson for Greater Anglia said: “Passengers should avoid travelling with us on October 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our services will be severely reduced and disrupted.

"It's likely that most routes won't have trains or bus replacements for them.”

Services were thrown into chaos during the first day of action on October 1 with more disruption following just four days later.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) and Aslef are protesting over pay, jobs and conditions with 40,000 of its members at Network Rail and 15 train operators involved in the strike action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Train operators have drawn up revised timetables for the strike days and are urging passengers before they leave home to check that services are running.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the absence of any new offer from bosses meant strike action would continue.

He said: “As no new offer has been tabled, our members have no choice but to continue strike action.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “This latest strike will mean significant disruption for passengers, and we’ll be asking people to only travel if absolutely necessary due to the reduced service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Thousands of people will have their day-to-day lives disrupted and be unable to attend work, doctor’s appointments, or travel to meet loved ones.

“Our railway is in desperate need of modernisation but more strikes will take it back to the dark ages and push passengers further away.