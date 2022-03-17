RAF Wittering warns residents of night time flying missions next week

RAF Wittering has sent a warning to residents about night time flying missions that will be taking place around the base next week.

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 10:35 am
The operations will be taking place from Tuesday, March 22 until Thursday, March 24, between 7pm until 11pm.

This represents a second week of Night Vision Goggle training for RAF transport aircraft crews.

Wing Commander Maggie Boyle, Deputy Station Commander at RAF Wittering, said: “We would like to reassure our neighbours that, although this is the second week of night flying, we make every effort to keep disturbance to a minimum.”

The missions will involve the use of the C-17 Globemaster, a long range, heavy-lift transport aircraft that can operate close to a potential area of operations for combat, peacekeeping or humanitarian missions. Operating under the cover of night is essential in modern military operations. Night Vision Goggles are a real tactical advantage and enable crews to land and take-off safely during the hours of darkness. Night Vision Goggle training is a method of conducting night flying without lights on an airfield. Crews wear equipment which enhances ambient light conditions, allowing the RAF to operate into hostile or sparsely populated areas.