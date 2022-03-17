RAF Wittering warns residents of night time flying missions next week
RAF Wittering has sent a warning to residents about night time flying missions that will be taking place around the base next week.
The operations will be taking place from Tuesday, March 22 until Thursday, March 24, between 7pm until 11pm.
This represents a second week of Night Vision Goggle training for RAF transport aircraft crews.
Wing Commander Maggie Boyle, Deputy Station Commander at RAF Wittering, said: “We would like to reassure our neighbours that, although this is the second week of night flying, we make every effort to keep disturbance to a minimum.”
The missions will involve the use of the C-17 Globemaster, a long range, heavy-lift transport aircraft that can operate close to a potential area of operations for combat, peacekeeping or humanitarian missions. Operating under the cover of night is essential in modern military operations. Night Vision Goggles are a real tactical advantage and enable crews to land and take-off safely during the hours of darkness. Night Vision Goggle training is a method of conducting night flying without lights on an airfield. Crews wear equipment which enhances ambient light conditions, allowing the RAF to operate into hostile or sparsely populated areas.