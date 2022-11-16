RAF Wittering to begin night flying missions near Peterborough next week

A Royal Air Force C-17 aircraft. Night flying missions are due to take place at RAF Wittering next week

Residents living near RAF Wittering are being warned there will be night flying and large aircraft activity taking place next week as crucial training missions are taking place.

The missions will be taking place from Monday, November 21 until Thursday, November 24 between 6pm and 10pm.

The base is giving special warning to equestrian establishments and families ahead of the activity.

A spokesman for the base said; “Operating under the cover of night is essential in modern military operations. Night Vision Goggles (NVG) are a real tactical advantage and enable our crews to land and take-off safely during the hours of darkness. RAF Wittering is one of several stations that supports night flying; a variety of airfields and environments gives crews a breadth of experience and ensures that no single area is unduly burdened.

“Night Vision Goggle training is a method of conducting night flying without lights on an airfield. Crews wear equipment which enhances ambient light conditions, allowing the RAF to operate into hostile or sparsely populated areas.”