Members or RAF Wittering stem team along with the RAF police and 2MT visit Coates Primary School

A flying visit to a primary school from an RAF Wittering team left youngsters with joy on their faces.

Beautiful sunshine and warm temperatures greeted the team of STEM Ambassadors led by Warrant Officer Emma Hanson, as they took year five and six pupils through demonstrations of Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths. Structural engineering and aerodynamics were the themes as the pupils constructed bridges and designed wings for air propelled rockets.

The pupils enthusiastically built bridges and designed rocket wings with real imagination.

No 2 Mechanical Transport Squadron (2MT) and the Royal Air Force Police brought their own special vehicles to the school. The playground echoed to the sounds of a gigantic Oshkosh truck and the sirens of a custody vehicle. Pupils could barely contain their excitement as they were allowed to climb into the cabs and take a moment behind the wheel.

In addition to its flying units, RAF Wittering is home to the specialist engineering and logistics squadrons that support RAF air operations and exercises, collectively known as the A4 Force Elements. The Station is also home to a contingent of RAF Police from No 7 Force protection Squadron.

Lindsey Boucher, Head Teacher of Coates Primary School said: “Thank you so much RAF Wittering, it’s been a fantastic morning! Our older years have had such an education with the STEM Team, who have made learning incredibly fun, and 2MT and the RAF Police have given the whole school an insight into the RAF. Brilliant!”

One year five pupil, who enjoyed the session, said: “year five pupil said: “This morning really was amazing. In our activities we made bridges and planes which we flew. It was super cool when we got to explore the police van and the Oshkosh!! They even showed us the engine! Thank you for this.”