Threats to heritage of air base also a concern

Defence chiefs for RAF Wittering have sounded an early warning that plans for a huge quarry near the base might interfere with military operations.

Officials say the proposed quarry on a 82 hectares site at Easton Lodge could create dangers for aircrews and interfere with communications.

They are worried changes to the landscape could attract large numbers of flocking birds that create hazards for aircraft and that new buildings and materials could create obstacles and interfere with communications.

RAF Wittering has warned about danger to aircraft if plans for a limestone quarry near the base go ahead

The quarry proposals have been devised by construction industry supplier Mick George which has asked Peterborough City Council what details will be needed from an environmental impact assessment ahead of the submission of a planning application.

Mick George says the intention is to extract seven million to eight million tonnes of limestone over 20 to 25 years.

In a statement from the Defence Infrastructure Organisation Safeguarding Team for the Ministry of Defence, Andy White, assistant safeguarding manager, warns: “The principal concern of the MOD is that the creation of new habitats may attract and support populations of large and/or flocking bird species hazardous to aviation safety close to an aerodrome.”

He says the initial workings of the quarry and any restoration have the potential to create features attractive to large and/or flocking bird species.

He also states: “The height and massing of development, the materials used in their construction, and the potential introduction of sources of electro-magnetic fields are of particular concern as they can impact the operation and capability of radars, radio transmitter/ receiver sites and other types of technical installations supporting operational defence or national security requirements.

“The permanent or temporary siting of plant, cranes, and other construction/quarrying equipment may impact on both aerodrome height and technical safeguarding.”

Mr White adds: “The MOD should be consulted on any future application stage to allow a detailed safeguarding assessment to be completed.”

The base is also considered to be a heritage asset in its own right because of its historic role as an airfield the various military uses over the years.

And conservation officers have warned that within the base there are five Listed buildings, four Grade II and one Grade II* with two of the Listed buildings being groups containing 16 assets between them.

They state: “There are a series of heritage assets which are considered to be potentially affected by the proposed developments and must be assessed within any submitted heritage assessment.”

Also of concern is the nearby Grade II Listed Bonemills Farm, the Grade I Listed All Saints Church in Wittering plus five Grade II Listed buildings of the Old Rectory and ancillary and farm buildings east of the site.

Home Farm and Wittering Grange are both Grade II Listed farmsteads incorporating several Listed buildings and have potential to be impacted.

The council has informed Mick George that an environmental impact assessment must cover at least seven issues of concern including that of aviation safety.