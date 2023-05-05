A Royal Air Force C-17 aircraft

Residents are being warned about upcoming night time flying missions from RAF Wittering, which will include the use of pyrotechnics.

Night Flying and Large Aircraft Activity is expected the base from May 14 to May 19 inclusive, and from May 22 to May 26 inclusive. Pyrotechnics are also likely

to be used from May 16 to May 19.

Staff at RAF Wittering are reaching out to its neighbours and the nearby equestrian establishments to inform them of a change to the usual pattern of activity including flying

and the use of pyrotechnics. There will be flying and pyrotechnics during the day, with night flying also due to take place.

A spokesperson for the base said training under different conditions is essential in modern military operations. RAF Wittering is one of several stations where field and flying training can be conducted.

The opportunity afforded to the engineers and logisticians of RAF Wittering and personnel from other Force Elements to train together, with aircraft, is especially important as the work they do underpins successful Air Operations.

Wing Commander Niki Duncan is the Station Commander at RAF Wittering. She said: “I am deeply conscious that night flying and the use of pyrotechnics can be disturbing however it is an essential part of the training required by RAF aircraft and its personnel to support operations. All military airfields in the UK take their share of training and we