RAF Wittering bomb disposal unit memorial approved

The 5131 Bomb Disposal Squadron at the airbase was disbanded with bomb disposal services transferred to the British Army.

But a permanent commemoration for the squadron with three historical items placed at the entrance to the station, including a recently refurbished armoured vehicle, will now be installed.

The seven tonne CVR(T) Spartan, supported by a concrete plinth, will be joined by 9,540lbs of inert bombs and the 500kg WO Tomiczek Memorial Stone, according to plans submitted by the station.

How the new memorial would look

RAF Wittering said the items “hold significant value to the RAF bomb disposal community and, moreover, shaped the heritage and tradition of this station”.

The application submitted to Peterborough City Council added: “As an essential part of 5131 (BD) Sqn’s drawdown plan, a suitably fitting and appropriate area is required to relocate three key RAF bomb disposal historical items.

“The Chater Road entrance to RAF Wittering has been scoped as the preferred area and, if permitted, would provide an ideal location in which the items could be rightly viewed and remembered by all.”

The council has now approved the application.

