Peterborough runners are being urged to sign up this year for a milestone Race for Life.

The event will mark 30 years since the charity was set up – and will take place at the East of England Showground on Sunday, 7 May.

This year, women, men, and children of all ages, can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k race options – and all participants will receive a medal to mark the special anniversary.

Race for Life 2022 runners at the East of England Arena.

It comes as every year, about 36,600 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East of England, according to Cancer Research UK.

Michael Jarvis, spokesperson in the East of England, said: “January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active.

“We’d love as many people as possible from Peterborough and surrounding areas to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life.

“Race for Life is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise money for pioneering research."

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer – helping to save more lives.

Since the race began in 1994 around 10 million people have taken part, raising over £920m to help fund cutting-edge research into cancer.

Michael Jarvis added: “Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Sadly, 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but support through events like Race for Life funds ground-breaking work to see more people surviving cancer.

“For some Race for Life is literally a walk in the park – slow and steady still wins. For others it’s a jog.

“Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10k distance. But what is certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”

