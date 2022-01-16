Quality counts for these Little Tigers at Peterborough nursery
A huge roar has gone up at Little Tigers Day Nursery after it became the first setting in Peterborough to have been awarded the Platinum Award through the National Day Nurseries Association Quality Counts Awards.
Manager Kerry Crowther said: “We are very proud to receive acknowledgement for all the hard work our team put in to our nursery and out of school club each and everyday. This award shows the continuous hard work and the high quality of care we provide within the nursery and today has been a lovely day to celebrate with our team and the wonderful children who make us a Platinum Award achieving nursery.”
Assessors noted staff asked lots of relevant open ended questions during activities, to support shared thinking very well; and children approached their activities with gusto and were re excited and engrossed in their play.