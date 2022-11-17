The best pubs, bars and venues showing England’s World Cup matches in Peterborough

England kick-off their 2022 Qatar World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday (November 21) – and the Peterborough Telegraph has put together a list of the best pubs, bars and venues screening Three Lions matches during the tournament.

Gareth Southgate and England’s 26-man squad flew to Qatar on Tuesday (November 15) – leaving them with less than a week to prepare for their World Cup curtain raiser.

There will be 32 teams competing at the tournament, which gets underway on Sunday (November 20) with host nation Qatar against Ecuador at 4pm UK time.

England are favourites to win Group B – which is made up of England, Iran, USA and Wales.

Southgate’s side will begin their World Cup campaign against Iran on on Monday at 1pm.

Next up for the Three Lions is the USA four days later on Friday (November 25) at 7pm.

England’s final group fixture is against Wales the following Tuesday (November 29) – kicking-off at 7pm.

If England get out of the group, they will face Group A opposition in the round of 16.

They would play either Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal or Ecuador for a place in the quarter-final.

If England win Group B, they would take-on the runners-up of Group A on Sunday, December 4.

If the Three Lions were to progress further into the tournament, a quarter-final against either the winners of Group D or runners-up of Group C would come next.

Will football finally come home? Here are the best venues in Peterborough showing all of the action throughout the tournament:

