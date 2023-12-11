Pupils sing carols and deliver gifts in special Christmas surprise for care home residents in Peterborough
Pupils from a Peterborough school have visited two care homes in the city to bring festive cheer to the elderly residents.
The Newark Hill Academy choir visited two local care homes this week.
First, the choir sang at Lavender House in the morning then walked round to Park House where they sang carols and some modern songs.
Shaylah Ellington (8) then performed a fabulous lyrical dance which brought tears to the eyes of many residents.
After which, a few children, including Amrita Kaur, Ruby Chong, Laura Jancuv and Sophia Novac all aged 8 and 9 years old, serenaded the audience with their piano and keyboard skills.
The children all played brilliantly and were then enjoyed lunch with the residents before delivering handmade cards and calendar's that had been made by the Breakfast Club children along with presents to some residents that couldn't make the performance.
Principal Sonia Kendal said: “It was a fabulous day. Both care homes were extremely grateful and said how well behaved the children had been and how having them around the homes had brought a wonderful feeling, bringing lots of smiles to many faces.
"One child, Laura, was even able to wish one of the residents Merry Christmas in Polish, which made her day.”