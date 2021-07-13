Pupils raise thousands of pounds by taking part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life
Youngsters at Abbey College in Ramsey raised thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK after taking part in their own Race for Life.
More than 700 students at the college put on their trainers and running gear and each ran, jogged and walked twelve and a half laps of the school athletics track.
In total, more than £3,850 was raised.
Triumphing in fundraising were Melissa, Lewis, Summer, Revleen, Jordan and Reuben, who all raised outstanding amounts for the charity.
Ryan, Rio and Millie ran the whole race non-stop and even continued after finishing to complete additional laps of the school field.
Andy Christoforou, Headteacher of Abbey College, said: “We are so proud to have raised such an incredible amount for Cancer Research UK Thank you to everyone who has donated and supported us, we have been totally overwhelmed by the generous response from the Ramsey community.
“The race was a real challenge, and by no means easy, but our students taking part did so well and all completed the run. A big well done to those students who raised extra-special amounts.”