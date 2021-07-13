Pupils raise thousands of pounds by taking part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life

Hundreds of pupils took part

More than 700 students at the college put on their trainers and running gear and each ran, jogged and walked twelve and a half laps of the school athletics track.

In total, more than £3,850 was raised.

Triumphing in fundraising were Melissa, Lewis, Summer, Revleen, Jordan and Reuben, who all raised outstanding amounts for the charity.

Ryan, Rio and Millie ran the whole race non-stop and even continued after finishing to complete additional laps of the school field.

Andy Christoforou, Headteacher of Abbey College, said: “We are so proud to have raised such an incredible amount for Cancer Research UK Thank you to everyone who has donated and supported us, we have been totally overwhelmed by the generous response from the Ramsey community.