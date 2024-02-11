Pugs, lurchers, French Bulldogs and terriers: Can you find a forever home for these dogs at Cambridgeshire's Wood Green?

A Cambridgeshire animal charity is appealing for help to find forever homes for a dozen delightful dogs.
Wood Green Animal Charity has a number of pet pooches looking for new families to look after them.
From pugs and French Bulldogs to husky cross and German Shepherd Cross, there are dogs to suit all families.
1. Rudy
Rudy is a four-year-old male mongrel who loves other dogs but can get a little frustrated when he's too eager to meet them. He can live with children aged 5 years and over who can be taught to respect a dog and do's and don'ts round them. He was originally a stray from Sicily, and loves being out and about on his walks, Photo: Wood Green Animal Charity
2. Tifa
Tifa is a two-year-old female French Bulldog, who can live with other pets. Due to being a stray, the charity does not know if Tifa is used to being around children, so would recommend her to live with children age 5+. She loves to sit on laps for a cuddle but also loves to have zoomies in the garden and excitedly plays with her toys. Photo: Wood Green Animal Charity
3. Ralph
Ralph is a seven-year-old male Staffordshire Bull Terrier. The charity says he is not suitable for a household with other cats and dogs, and could live with older children, 8 years and over. He loves walks and having a run around, especially chasing after tennis balls, but does not enjoy being in the car so would prefer a home where he does not have to travel too much. Photo: Wood Green Animal Charity
4. Goku
Goku is a one-year-old male Husky cross. He can live with other dogs, but the charity says he is not suitable for a house with cats or other small pets. The charity says he can live with teenagers and over. He enjoys being out and about, exploring new places and meeting other dogs - but recall isn't currently something he understands and this will need to be worked on before going off-lead Photo: Wood Green Animal Charity