Invasive weed with extremely toxic sap can be more dangerous during hot summers which follow extended periods of rainfall

People are being urged to exercise extreme caution around Giant Hogweed this summer.

National trade body the Property Care Association (PCA) has warned the non-native plant – known for its extremely toxic sap – can be even more of a menace during hot summers which follow extended periods of rainfall.

With two consecutive wet springs (this year and last), experts at the PCA say conditions are ripe for the plant to thrive and gain ground right across the UK.

Peterborians are being urged to stay away from Giant Hogweed plants this summer (image: Daniel Docking)

“We reported last year that the wet weather was providing an optimum environment for the invasive non-native weed to thrive, and a repeat of those conditions this year means that the plant will take hold once again,” warned Daniel Docking, technical manager of the PCAs Invasive Weed Control Group.

“That means there is more chance of people being exposed to it.”

Daniel explained the potential dangers of touching the plant:

“Anyone unfortunate to come into contact with Giant Hogweed can develop symptoms including a rash, itching and blisters where skin touches any part of the plant.”

“In some cases, people need urgent medical attention because the blistering can be so severe.”

Youngsters, David warned, should be especially careful:

“Children are particularly vulnerable, as they can encounter the plant while playing outdoors in the summer.”

According to the NHS, anyone exposed to the toxic sap of Giant Hogweed should immediately wash the affected area with cold water and soap. Any person that continues to feel unwell following exposure should seek advice from their GP.

Parents of children that come into contact with, or ingest, Giant Hogweed should seek medical attention immediately.

Introduced to Britain in the 19th century as an ornamental plant, Giant Hogweed can grow up to five metres tall. It is characterised by its thick green stem with white hairs and produces white flowers clustered in a distinctive, umbrella-like head.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) says the ‘striking weed’ poses ‘a serious risk to people who are unaware of its potential for harm.’