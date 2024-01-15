Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A range of new attractions and facilities for Peterborough city centre have been proposed by residents to replace the faulty fountains.

From an amphitheatre in front of the Guild Hall to new toilets, members of the public have a range of ideas to brighten up Cathedral Square.

Their comments come in the wake of Peterborough City Council’s announcement that it is looking to permanently switch off the fountains in the face of an expected repair bill this year of £35,000.

The fountains in full flow in Cathedral Square, in Peterborough.

Councillors are concerned at the ongoing costs of maintaining and repairing the fountains, which have struggled to work properly for a number of years.

Their concerns are heightened by the need to balance the local authority’s budget this year with savings and transformation of £11 million expected to be agreed.

But not every resident is against the fountains being restored and allowed to flow in the city centre with some saying the water feature will be missed.

Commenting on the Peterborough Telegraph’s Facebook site. Eleanor Carey wrote: “Put amphitheatre seating in front of the guildhall and hold events through our spring, summer, and autumn for life cal artists etc.”

Jenny Ritchie said: “Bring back the benches and flower beds, some trees would be nice for a bit of shade. Toilets with disabled access, including scooter users.”

Adam Warr said “Get some decent public toilets back in the centre.”

Dug Wils wrote: “I agree with many people we should never have removed the flower beds and the way our town centre looks now is a disgrace to our city. Come on, councillors get a grip and make Peterborough proud again.”

Kate Eve commented: “Get it back to being seating and some lovely seasonal planters. Would be great to take part in Britain in bloom. I think people really appreciate green space and want to be proud of the city centre again.”

But Christine Cuffe stated: “I liked to watch the pigeons and other birds taking a shower, even holding their wings up to wash under them - so sweet. Yes I will miss the fountains. Specially if the summers are going to get hotter and stay hot.”