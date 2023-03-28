YMCA Trinity Group, who work with 2,000 youngsters, has been awarded £5.1 million to its thriving Peterborough programmes.

The charity works across the region to provide the support and programmes to inspire communities and transform young lives.

Jonathan Martin, chief executive of YMCA Trinity Group, which manages The Cresset, said: “Young people’s services have been in decline nationally, and we know there’s a need for positive intervention and opportunity. The investment in this project will ensure we can continue to do this valuable work and ensure The Cresset remains a presence in the community for many years to come.

£5.1 million has been awarded to YMCA Trinity Group to support youth programmes at The Cresset as part of the Youth Investment Fund.

“The Cresset is an important and unique community building in Peterborough, and after 45 years I am pleased we are still able to grow its services to the community. This funding will further develop our youth work, giving opportunities to young people to participate in all kinds of programmes, benefiting their social development, mental health, confidence, and skills.”

The grant will secure the long-term future of The Cresset building by allowing improvements and renovations to take place, including replacing the ageing roof and improving performance equipment, facilities, and accessibility for people with disabilities.

It will also help the charity to extend and increase its performing arts opportunities and create a new youth service at the Peterborough venue.