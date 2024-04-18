£40,000 investment puts Peterborough signs maker on the road to expansion
A signs manufacturer in Peterborough has just completed a £40,000 investment in new equipment that will take it in the right direction to reach new markets.
Signs Express, based in Newark Road, Fengate, where it employs six staff, says the ‘significant investment’ has allowed it to upgrade existing equipment and acquire a cutting-edge laser engraving machine.
It has also upgraded its vehicle fleet.
Michael Tame, director and owner of Signs Express Peterborough, said that the ‘strategic investment’ would unlock new markets in the creative, craft and promotional sectors and open opportunities for engraving on a wide range of materials.
It will also enable the company to recruit an extra member of staff.
Mr Tame said: “I believe we have to invest to progress.
"Now, just as we sign a new 10-year agreement with leading franchisor Signs Express, it just felt like the right time to take the plunge and secure our future here in Peterborough.
"This will open up whole new markets for us and expand the services we can offer to our fantastic current client base while giving security to our amazing team."
The company has replaced most of its equipment with upgraded versions and bought its first laser cutting, etching and engraving machine to complement its routing and braille manufacturing capabilities.
Mr Tame added: “This signifies our commitment to staying at the forefront of the signage industry and expanding its service offerings to better serve both existing and new clients."