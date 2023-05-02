A multi-million pound revamp of a leading business hub in Peterborough has been completed.​

Property and asset management firm, FI Real Estate Management (FIREM), has just completed the £3.5 million project at Lynch Wood Business Park.

The refurbishment has created 50,000 square feet of new look office space, set within expansive grounds.

This image shows the new entrance to the Lynch Wood Business Park offices.

A spokesperson for FIREM said: “The flagship office campus has been revamped to offer enhanced work-life balance, combining high-quality office solutions with the natural beauty of Lynch Wood Park.

“Updated features include a new state-of-the-art bistro, large on-site gym and serviced office space comprising flexible coworking and breakout spaces.

He added: “This investment represents FIREM’s response to the changing needs of the business community, with many choosing to adopt a hybrid working model, requiring greater flexibility.”

The business park is home to insurance providers RSA and Diligenta, and healthcare provider Coloplast UK as well as office provider, FigFlex.

New look meeting spaces inside the main offices at the Lynch Wood Business Park in Peterborough.

The revamp was proposed about four years ago with the plans being reshaped after Historic England applied a Grade II listing to the park’s 30-year-old Pearl Centre and its surrounding gardens.

Tim Knowles, managing director of FIREM, said: “We are passionate about creating office spaces where businesses can thrive.

"Combining industry-leading office solutions with the beauty of nature at our Lynch Wood Park campus allows us to present a unique opportunity to businesses in and around Peterborough.

"Tenants have a range of facilities available to them, helping to maximise their work-life balance while benefiting from a community of local and regional businesses.”

A dining area within the new look offices at the Lynch Wood Business Park in Peterboorough.

