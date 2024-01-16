£15,000 Boost for Local Charity from Freemasons
and live on Freeview channel 276
These services are open to anyone aged 65 years plus or registered disabled within the area and combat isolation and loneliness, as well as having positive health benefits. The charity has 800 registered users of the transport scheme, which enables people to keep medical appointments, go shopping, to the hairdresser and to social events. The befriending scheme has 100 registered users who receive personal home visits or telephone calls.
Long-time supporter and local Freemason, John Grubb, visited Volunteer Action’s offices on 16 November 2024 with the Master of St Wilfrid Lodge, David Burton and Provincial Grand Charity Steward, Gerry Crawford, to meet Volunteer Action’s Manager, Rachel Dixon and Chairman, David Cashmore and other Trustees.
Rachel said: “I heard about the MCF through local Freemasons and decided to apply for a grant. We had suffered from a perfect storm of diminishing sources of funding with a huge increase in demand for our services. This MCF grant is a lifeline for us.”
David added: “This grant will guarantee the sustainability of our services in the face of a 44% increase in demand. We are extremely grateful.”
If you would like to find out a little more about Freemasonry in Peterborough please (call the Ellindon Masonic Centre, Peterborough on 01733 331948), e-mail [email protected] or visit www.northants-huntsmasons.org.uk