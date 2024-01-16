£15,000 Boost for Local Charity from Freemasons

A local charity has benefitted from a Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF) grant of £15,000. Volunteer Action, based in Oundle, is a small charity with one full-time and four part-time staff members and 147 volunteers. They run a community transport service and befriending scheme.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These services are open to anyone aged 65 years plus or registered disabled within the area and combat isolation and loneliness, as well as having positive health benefits. The charity has 800 registered users of the transport scheme, which enables people to keep medical appointments, go shopping, to the hairdresser and to social events. The befriending scheme has 100 registered users who receive personal home visits or telephone calls.

Long-time supporter and local Freemason, John Grubb, visited Volunteer Action’s offices on 16 November 2024 with the Master of St Wilfrid Lodge, David Burton and Provincial Grand Charity Steward, Gerry Crawford, to meet Volunteer Action’s Manager, Rachel Dixon and Chairman, David Cashmore and other Trustees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel said: “I heard about the MCF through local Freemasons and decided to apply for a grant. We had suffered from a perfect storm of diminishing sources of funding with a huge increase in demand for our services. This MCF grant is a lifeline for us.”

Charity Trustees receiving cheque from Provincial Charity Steward and member's of St Wilfrid Lodge

David added: “This grant will guarantee the sustainability of our services in the face of a 44% increase in demand. We are extremely grateful.”