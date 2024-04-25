£130,000 Changing Places toilets to open in Queensgate Shopping Centre next month
Work has begun on a £130,000 project to install a Changing Places toilet facility in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.
The new conveniences will be located within the centre’s Shopmobility services on Level 11 and are expected to be completed by the end of May.
The facility, which is suitable for people with profound and multiple disabilities, has been jointly funded by the centre and Peterborough City Council.
A Changing Places toilet is larger than a standard accessible WC and includes specialist equipment, such as a hoist, an adult-sized changing bench plus a shower and an adjustable sink.
Changing Places is a national campaign to ensure accessible toilet facilities are provided in communities across the country.
A spokesperson for the centre said the project had been given the go ahead as a result of centre managers listening to its customers’ requests and need for such specialist equipment.
She said: “We are absolutely delighted to be bringing a Changing Places facility to Queensgate.
“Through our research and from talking with organisations about the daily difficulties and challenges they come across when in public, we realised how important it was to build these facilities.”
Councillor Mohammed Farooq, leader of the council, said: “One of our key priorities is improving facilities and services for vulnerable residents in Peterborough, so I am delighted that this vital work is under way and look forward to seeing it completed.
"I am sure the Changing Places facility will help many people visiting Queensgate and our city centre.”
A spokesperson for Changing Places said: “We are delighted to have registered the Queensgate Changing Places for Peterborough City Council and we are pleased for the local people and visitors who need a Changing Places to have such a wonderful facility to enable them to get out of home and have some retail therapy.”
The news will be welcomed by many people dismayed at the shortage of toilet facilities within Queensgate following the closures of retailers John Lewis and Marks and Spencer, both of which were generally considered to provide high standard conveniences.
During the works, Shopmobility will have a temporary location in the former Lakeland unit on the First Floor next to Menkind.
Changing Places toilets are also to be installed in Peterborough Cathedral and at Ferry Meadows.
