Prostate cancer tops the topics during Men’s Health Awareness Month

Encouraging men to attend one-stop clinics in the community, the Macmillan Consultant Urological Surgeon is bringing her important message about early detection to thousands of male patients across the country.

The North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust consultant is now looking to set up clinics locally at venues within the community to get the message out to more men to get themselves checked.

Miss Shah was recognised in King Charles’ first New Year honours list earlier this year, for her services to medicine in acknowledgement of her career and working in the screening and diagnosis of cancer patients in the community. In particular, she specialises in prostate cancer – and has a specific focus upon rapid diagnostics of the disease, which kills one man every 45 minutes in the UK.

Macmillan consultant urological surgeon Jyoti Shah MBE with her book

After recently taking up the post of Urology Department lead at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, Miss Shah is using the backdrop of Men’s Health Awareness Month this ‘Movember’ to raise awareness of prostate cancer. She says the recent diagnosis announced by high-profile BBC sport presenter Steve Rider has helped to highlight the importance of screening among men, particularly those with a family history of prostate cancer.

She said: “Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the UK, with one in eight being diagnosed at some point in their lives – and for men from an Afro-Caribbean heritage, the risk is one in four.

“A lot of men like to bury their head in the sand when it comes to their health. They are often too busy to go to their doctor or to access the relevant services.

“But because prostate cancer often doesn’t have any symptoms – they won’t appreciate the need to go and get checked for a problem that effectively doesn’t exist. However, because there are no signs, that doesn’t mean that it’s not there.”

Miss Joyti Shah MBE at a one of her community clinics

Miss Shah, author of Fighting Prostate Cancer: A Survival Guide – a book to help men and their families understand a little more about prostate cancer and how it is diagnosed and treated – is keen to continue with her nationally acclaimed community clinics.

Since introducing her Fighting Prostate Cancer campaign in community settings around the UK in 2016, over 3,000 men have been screened – leading to the detection of around 100 cancer cases.

“I feel strongly that these kinds of events resonate with many people, and in conjunction with the Trust I am passionate about continuing these community clinics for men,” she added.

“Not only do they take the pressure off GPs, but they provide education and awareness in what many may see as a less formal and / or less threatening environment – thus taking away the fear factor.”

Men can book in to their nearest clinic - run by Miss Shah and a team of medical professionals - and receive a PSA (prostate-specific antigen) blood test, a prostate examination and have their blood pressure and BMI taken all within a matter of minutes.

They will then be advised that either no further immediate action is necessary or may be advised that they need further investigation. All results are copied to GPs so that a record is in each person’s file.

Miss Shah added: “Prostate cancer is a silent killer, but it is a cancer that we can cure if we pick it up early enough.”

Any groups or organisation who would like to find out more about arranging one of Miss Shah’s clinics in their community can get in touch via the website Fighting Prostate Cancer

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust continues to operate its GP referral Fast-Track Prostate Assessment clinics at Stamford and Rutland Hospital, with a team led by Miss Shah and at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon.