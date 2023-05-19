News you can trust since 1948
Prominent Peterborough hotel goes up for sale at £1.5 million asking price

Lodge was refuge for homeless during pandemic

Paul Grinnell
Published 19th May 2023, 16:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 16:44 BST

A prominent Peterborough hotel has gone on the market with a £1.5 million price tag.

The 20-bedroom Thorpe Lodge Hotel, in Thorpe Road, which is set within about 8,000 square feet of land, is currently being marketed by estate agents William H Brown.

According to the agents, the hotel ‘offers a selection of rooms to suit various needs and all with their own private bathroom.’

Thorpe Lodge Hotel, Thorpe Road, in Peterborough, is on the market.Thorpe Lodge Hotel, Thorpe Road, in Peterborough, is on the market.
As guests would expect, the hotel has a kitchen, lounge, reception area but one of its most notably features is a basement that was used as a bar.

The sale price includes a detached annex with three additional en-suite rooms and has a rear courtyard for private parking plus parking space at the front.

A spokesperson for the hotel was not available to comment.

In March 2020, the hotel was among a number that were used to provide refuge for homeless people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

