Prominent Peterborough hotel goes up for sale at £1.5 million asking price
Lodge was refuge for homeless during pandemic
A prominent Peterborough hotel has gone on the market with a £1.5 million price tag.
The 20-bedroom Thorpe Lodge Hotel, in Thorpe Road, which is set within about 8,000 square feet of land, is currently being marketed by estate agents William H Brown.
According to the agents, the hotel ‘offers a selection of rooms to suit various needs and all with their own private bathroom.’
As guests would expect, the hotel has a kitchen, lounge, reception area but one of its most notably features is a basement that was used as a bar.
The sale price includes a detached annex with three additional en-suite rooms and has a rear courtyard for private parking plus parking space at the front.
A spokesperson for the hotel was not available to comment.
In March 2020, the hotel was among a number that were used to provide refuge for homeless people during the Covid-19 pandemic.