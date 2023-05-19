A prominent Peterborough hotel has gone on the market with a £1.5 million price tag.

The 20-bedroom Thorpe Lodge Hotel, in Thorpe Road, which is set within about 8,000 square feet of land, is currently being marketed by estate agents William H Brown.

According to the agents, the hotel ‘offers a selection of rooms to suit various needs and all with their own private bathroom.’

As guests would expect, the hotel has a kitchen, lounge, reception area but one of its most notably features is a basement that was used as a bar.

The sale price includes a detached annex with three additional en-suite rooms and has a rear courtyard for private parking plus parking space at the front.

A spokesperson for the hotel was not available to comment.