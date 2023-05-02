A well known Peterborough solicitor, who has advised many city big name firms on employment law, has retired after 44 years’ service.​

Martin Bloom, who is Senior Partner at Hegarty Solicitors, based in Broadway, joined the company in 1979 since when he has specialised in all aspects of labour law.

He has delivered employment law training to many leading businesses including HMRC, British Sugar, and Thomas Cook and counts being appointed an Employment Judge in 1995 among his most notable achievements.

Martin Bloom on joining Hegarty's in 1979, left, and at his retirement after 44 years' service.

He reckons to have issued more than 1,000 judgements over the years.

He also wrote and published his own book entitled ‘Bullying and Stress in the Workplace’ which covered the law from discrimination to equal opportunities.

Mr Bloom said: “Even back at university when employment law was known as labour law, I’ve always found that area particularly interesting and enjoyable.”

Among the highlights of his career was representing a client charged with fraud of £55 million and securing them a not guilty verdict.

He also won an employment tribunal case in Belfast during which he was threatened by the IRA.

Martin was Hegarty’s first articled clerk, now known as a trainee solicitor, and qualified as a solicitor in 1981 and became a partner two years later. He first worked on criminal and family law matters before specialising in employment law in the 80s.

About his retirement, Martin said: “Initially I’m going to have a rest. Then I plan to do some work for charity, work on my garden and go on long walks with my dog.”

Kally Singh, who succeeds Martin as senior partner of the firm, said: “Martin has worked so hard over the years to make this firm successful and we all wish him an enjoyable and relaxing retirement.”