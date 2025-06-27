Progress for 5,000-home Great Haddon as 149 houses receive approval

A major new settlement in Peterborough has taken a small step forward following the approval of reserved matters for 149 homes.

The Great Haddon urban extension was approved by Peterborough City Council in 2015 and will comprise 5,350 homes, a district shopping centre, three primary schools, one secondary school and other facilities.

Its latest addition will see 149 new homes built on land north of Norman Cross, which will be part of the settlement’s third phase.

Vistry South East Midlands had its application for reserved matters approved by Peterborough City Council on June 26, which includes details of the development’s appearance, layout, landscaping and scale.

The decision document stated: “The proposal as submitted was not in accordance with local and national planning policy.

“The local planning authority have worked with the applicant in a positive and proactive manner based on seeking solutions to problems arising in relation to dealing with the planning application.

“Amendments were discussed and agreed with the applicant to bring the proposal into compliance with policy, and the application can therefore be approved.”

The new homes will be a mixture of one to four-bedrooms, with 24 of the properties being affordable housing.

Elsewhere in Great Haddon, construction of a 420-place primary school is due to begin in late summer and finish in September 2026, subject to planning permission being granted in July.

Last month, The Hampton Academies Trust was appointed by the Department for Education as the trust which will operate the new school.

Dr Helen Price, executive headteacher of the Hampton Academies Trust, said: “We are really looking forward to delivering a fantastic school for the new community of Great Haddon.

She added: “From our many years of operating on the Hampton development, we understand how schools can put the heart and soul into new communities.

“Our vision is to combine a strong emphasis on learning and progress with an inclusive ethos, which fosters respect, well-being and the rounded development of the whole child.”