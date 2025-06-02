Prisoner at HMP Peterborough has sentence extended after stabbing another inmate

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prisoner who had been at Peterborough jail for just 12 hours when he stabbed another inmate has had his sentence extended by seven years.

Feliciano Mendes (21) who had been transferred from another jail, had been talking to other prisoners at HMP Peterborough just before he approached the victim who was returning from morning exercise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mendes started attacking him with a cell key, leaving him with stab wounds to the head and neck. The attack happened on February 27 this year.

Feliciano Mendes (21) has had his sentence at HMP Peterborough extended after stabbing another inmate

The victim’s injuries were so severe he needed emergency surgery.

Mendes pleaded guilty to wounding with intent at Cambridge Crown Court on May 29 and was sentenced to a further seven years in prison to be served when his current sentence ends.

Detective Constable Alicia Swift said: “Mendes had only been at HMP Peterborough for 12 hours after being transferred from another prison when he launched this violent and unprovoked attack, which left the victim with serious injuries that required emergency surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thanks to the fast response from prison officers, he has made a full recovery.

“This sentence means Mendes will spend a significant amount of time more in custody and I hope it acts as a deterrent to others and shows we will not stand for violence in our prisons.”