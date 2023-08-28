News you can trust since 1948
Priscilla Queen of the Disaster heads to Key Theatre - with some home truths about being a mum

Motherhood isn’t just paying a photographer to take a perfect photo of your bundle of joy curled up in a basket...
By Brad Barnes
Published 28th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read
Priscilla Queen of the Disaster

Mother is also not the heavily curated version everyone seems to be sharing on Instagram, there’s certainly is no preparation for it and nothing like anyone has ever anticipated.

Priscilla Queen of the Disaster – which comes to Peterborough’s Key Theatre on October 6 – is brutally honest about being a mum.

It’s of course full of love and a huge privilege but it’s also anything but easy, never predictable and can often leave you wondering how you are going to make it through until bedtime.

With tears streaming down your face, laugh along with the sometimes-savage experiences that can be motherhood and the ability to let go of all you thought it should be.

Join Susie, a mother of two boys as she shares her hilarious story of becoming a Mum, not knowing what she is doing and how she makes it through each day of parenting these two boys with no instructions.

Laugh along as Susie as she realises that parenting is nothing as she expected, highly unpredictable and nobody is getting it right, despite what social media might portray.

Enjoy an evening of storytelling from dodgy yoga classes, becoming a milkable creature, letting go of perfection and embracing the uncertainty of everything that is Motherhood.

Tickets on sale now online at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com

