Princebuild directors and volunteers leave Peterborough to take vital supplies to victims of Ukrainian conflict
Two directors with a Peterborough company have embarked on a 1,000 mile journey to take vital supplies to residents of war-torn Ukraine.
Directors Mark Asplin and Dale Asplin, accompanied by dedicated volunteers from the organisation Helping Our Ukrainian Friends, left the company premises in Empson Road to began their journey to Poland.
The team set off in three vans provided by Princebuild, loaded with essential donations following weeks of fund-raising.
Their destination is a summer camp in Poland that caters for people from Ukraine who have become widowed or orphaned due to the ongoing war following the Russian invasion.
The group is expected to reach their destination by Friday after completing the 1,100-mile journey.
The convoy of vans, filled with a variety of donations including food, clothing, medical supplies, and other essential items, shows the community's support for those affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
A spokesperson for Princebuild said: “As the team sets off on their long journey, we thank our sponsors, local community and supporters for their continued support.
"We wish Mark, Dale, and the volunteers a safe journey.”
Bosses at Princebuild had raised their original fund-raising target by £10,000 to £30,000 after support from corporate sponsors surpassed the initial target.
Supplies to be donated include food, clothes, tents, gas stoves, rechargeable lights, helmets, protective jackets plus used 4x4 vehicles.
Anyone who would still like to make a donation can do so by clicking here.
