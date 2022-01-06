Prime Minister urges Peterborough people to get booster jabs as he visits city vaccination centre

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visiting the Peterborough Telegraph EMN-220601-185617009

As part of the national campaign to drive up the number of people getting a third or fourth jab to combat the spread of Covid-19 and its Omicron variant, Mr Johnson popped into the vaccination hub in the former Next store in the Queensgate shopping centre.

The centre opened just four months ago and one of its aims is to give people the chance to get their jab during shopping or leisure visits in the city centre.

Ahead of the visit, Mr Johnson called in at the Peterborough Telegraph offices at the Brightfield Business Hub, in Orton Southgate, and outlined the crucial role the vaccination and booster campaign is playing in the nation’s battle to stop the spread of Covid-19 and to halt the introduction of further restrictions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was interviewed by Business editor Paul Grinnell and editor Mark Edwards during his visit to the Peterborough Teleghraph's office. He was accompanied by MPs Shailesh Vara and Paul Bristow.

Mr Johnson told the Peterborough Telegraph: “Now is the time for everybody to get boosted.

“Everybody across Peterborough, wherever you are, whatever your hesitations or anxieties, now is the time to do it.

“The evidence is just overwhelming that this disease can be severe for people if they’re not vaccinated but if you are boosted your chances are far, far better.

Mr Johnson added: “I’ve known too many people who’ve had a really nasty time with Covid and too many who have lost people to Covid - we have to take it incredibly seriously.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with MPs Shailesh Vara and Paul Bristow during a visit to the Peterborough Telegraph.

“There is too much superstition and nonsense talked about the vaccine and too much absolute lies and misinformation on social media - it is time we called it out and got people to just think about their families and their futures.

“In intensive care, I’m told 90 per cent of people are not boosted - 61 per cent or more are not vaccinated, - so I would just urge people to get boosted now.”

Mr Johnson also said that it is was because of the country’s success with its vaccine success that tougher restrictions did not have to be enforced.

He said: “Lets be absolutely clear.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was interviewed by Business editor Paul Grinnell and editor Mark Edwards during his visit to the Peterborough Teleghraph's office. He was accompanied by MPs Shailesh Vara and Paul Bristow.

“Plan B, although encouraging responsible behaviour, is by all European standards, is an extremely permissive regime that allows people to go about their normal lives, we just ask them to be responsible and sensible.

“We are not locking down or closing things down,