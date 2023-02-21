Baskets were filled with Prime Energy Drinks this morning, just after shoppers in Peterborough were let into Sainsbury's.

Droves of shoppers queued outside a Peterborough Sainsbury’s store this morning – after it was announced the supermarket would be stocking Prime Hydration energy drinks.

Dozens of fans, mostly school-aged children with their parents, were in line at the Oxney Road store just before the store opened at 7am.

The store was selling the 500ml fruity lime, blue raspberry, tropical punch and ice pop flavour drinks for £2.50 each, which is a 500ml bottle.

Drinks were flying off shelves just after 7am this morning.

One dad, from Hampton, said: “It’s the new craze. They all want to get their hands on it.

"I’ve just finished a night shift and when I got back my son said ‘guess what’s coming out at Sainsbury’s at 7am?

"We managed to get some when it came out at Aldi, but the queues were ridiculous.

"It’s £2 per bottle here but a shop near us is charging £8. I told my son he’s not to pay that for a bottle – hopefully in six months it will die down.”

Shoppers in Oxney Road, Parnwell, queue up for Prime drinks on February 21.

Two different boys in the queue said they know others who have paid up to £100 for a crate of the drinks.

Sainsbury’s staff members headed outside two minutes before the supermarket opened and announced: “We have Prime stocked. It's three bottles per customer. All we ask is that you be respectful and mindful of each other, please.”

Prime Hydration, created in a collaboration between Youtube star KSI and professional wrestler Logan Paul, has become a social media sensation since it was launched at the end of last year.

Chaos soon ensued as people battled to get a bottle of the fruity drink last December when bottles hit shelves in Aldi.

Baskets of drinks were being filled up.

In Peterborough, lengthy queues were seen forming from the early hours at Aldi at Maskew Avenue Retail Park on December 29 – with footage circulating online of adults and children scrambling to try and get their hands on the popular drinks.

Nationally, this resulted in people re-selling the product online and at independent stores for inflated prices of more than £1,000 a bottle.