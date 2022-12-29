Hundreds of shoppers queued in their droves outside a supermarket in Peterborough as they waited for an energy drink to go on sale.

The unbelievable scenes came as Aldi announced it would be selling Prime Energy on 29 December – an energy drink created by two YouTubers.

The drink, which was launched by KSI and Logan Paul, has become an internet sensation and has sold for as much as £300 on eBay.

Shoppers pictured inside the Aldi store (left) and outside the store (right) before doors opened. (Images: Mark Hall)

Lengthy queues were seen forming from the early hours at Aldi at Maskew Avenue Retail Park, with with footage circulating online of adults and children scrambling to try and get their hands on the popular drinks.

In photographs shared with the Peterborough Telegraph, queues are seen stretched round the outside of the store before 8am when doors were due to open.

The drink was sold as a ‘special buy’ with only limited stock.

One shopper told this newspaper the drinks at a different Aldi store, at One Retail Park, had sold out by 8.10am.

Queues were packed shoulder-to-shoulder before the drink went on sale.