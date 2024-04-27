Primark considers installing self-service checkouts at Peterborough store
Self-service checkouts could be installed at a leading retailer in Peterborough as part of moves to improve facilities for customers.
Bosses at discount retailer Primark are considering installing an unspecified number of self-service checkouts at the store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre.
The retailer has submitted a building controls application to Peterborough City Council seeking permission for the planned works.
The retailer has not disclosed how many of the new checkouts could be installed in the store.
A spokesperson for Primark said: “We’re always looking at ways to improve the shopping experience in our stores.
"As part of this, we have been introducing self-checkouts in selected stores.
"In Peterborough, this is under consideration but no decisions have been made.”
The retailer says its self-checkouts will have assistant-run till points to give customers a choice between the two.