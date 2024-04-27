Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Self-service checkouts could be installed at a leading retailer in Peterborough as part of moves to improve facilities for customers.​

Bosses at discount retailer Primark are considering installing an unspecified number of self-service checkouts at the store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The retailer has submitted a building controls application to Peterborough City Council seeking permission for the planned works.

The retailer has not disclosed how many of the new checkouts could be installed in the store.

A spokesperson for Primark said: “We’re always looking at ways to improve the shopping experience in our stores.

"As part of this, we have been introducing self-checkouts in selected stores.

"In Peterborough, this is under consideration but no decisions have been made.”