Published 26th Apr 2024, 16:24 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 16:46 BST
​Self-service checkouts could be installed at a leading retailer in Peterborough as part of moves to improve facilities for customers.​

Bosses at discount retailer Primark are considering installing an unspecified number of self-service checkouts at the store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The retailer has submitted a building controls application to Peterborough City Council seeking permission for the planned works.

Self-service checkouts could be installed at Primark in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, PeterboroughSelf-service checkouts could be installed at Primark in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough
The retailer has not disclosed how many of the new checkouts could be installed in the store.

A spokesperson for Primark said: “We’re always looking at ways to improve the shopping experience in our stores.

"As part of this, we have been introducing self-checkouts in selected stores.

"In Peterborough, this is under consideration but no decisions have been made.”

The retailer says its self-checkouts will have assistant-run till points to give customers a choice between the two.

