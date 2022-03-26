Pride as children raise more than £3,000 to help victims of Ukraine war

The year four pupils at Coates Primary School challenged themselves to raise the money - with a 10k walk, bike, swim and run event being held.

The children also created images of sunflowers, which has become a symbol of Ukraine, as it is the national flower of the country.

In total, the youngsters raised £3,200.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children raised more than £3,000 for people in Ukraine

Headteacher Lindsey Boucher said: “ We are incredibly proud of our Year 4 pupils for their outstanding fundraising for The British Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.

“They challenged themselves to run, walk, bike and swim 10K for sponsorship and have raised an amazing amount of money.

“As a school we were thrilled to be able to support the group to raise even more, by devising activities for the whole school to complete.

These included walking the mile (gaining sponsorship to add to their Just Giving page), creating a class sunflower collage, wearing yellow and/or blue and bringing in loose change to donate.

Children raised more than £3,000 for people in Ukraine

“The whole school had a brilliant day and through the inspirational thoughtfulness of the group, we raised awareness across the school and raised valuable funds.

So far the amount they have raised is over £3,200 which is just incredible.”

Children raised more than £3,000 for people in Ukraine