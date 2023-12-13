Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Orton-based primary school has received a distinguished international award for reading.

Staff from the Winyates Primary School in Orton Goldhay collected the coveted Renaissance Award in London last month.

Executive head, Colette Firth, assistant head Matt Carson-Doughty, and head of school Ross Colley all attended the glitzy ceremony, which was held at Glazier's Hall, by the banks of London Bridge.

L-R: Head of school Ross Colley, assistant head Matt Carson-Doughty, and executive head, Colette Firth collecting their prestigious Renaissance Award in London last month.

Describing the award as “great news”, Mr Carson-Doughty spoke for all three staff members as he articulated their collective delight:

“We are so proud to share this success,” he said.

The prestigious Renaissance Awards are open to all schools, not only nationally but also internationally, and recognise work specifically done in reading.

Wynyates was successful in winning the Celebration and Recognition Award for 2023, a reward which acknowledges all the hard work a school does in order to recognise and celebrate the reading achieved by its pupils

Mr Carson-Doughty said “half-termly trips to Waterstones” were one of the most effective methods used by Winyates Primary to achieve its commitment to encourage students’ to develop an affection for literature.

“One child from each class is taken and the school purchases them any book of their choosing in order to further foster a love for reading.”

The response to these trips from pupils is infectiously positive: ‘I love it, there were so many great books,’ said one child, adding: ‘I wish I could go everyday and I always ask my mum and dad if we can.’

Teachers have said they have witnessed a significant upsurge in the reading engagement of individual children as a result of these trips.

Though rightfully pleased with its notable achievement, the school is even more proud of its dedication to what is surely one of life’s most integral and enjoyable basic skills:

“As a school we feel that reading is not only an essential life skill and a route into further academic success, but also a potential source of joy as children can escape in their magical stories,” Mr Carson-Doughty explained.