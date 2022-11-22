A healthcare company has expanded with a move to new premises in Peterborough and created new jobs.

Respond Healthcare has just completed an investment in new offices at

Swan Court, in Hampton, and has also recruited two extra members of staff.

Mayor of Peterborough Councillor Alan Dowson and Mayoress Councillor Shabina Qayyum officially open the new office of Respond Healthcare in Peterborough.

The award-winning company is a recognised leader in prescription and dispensing home delivery and support services to the stoma and continence care community.

A spokesperson said: “The move to Swan Court has allowed us to enhance our operations, and bring our research and development team and office support together under one roof to ensure a seamless service to customers.”

Stuart Welland, chief commercial officer, Ostomy Division, Eakin

Healthcare, of which Respond is a part, said: “We have a long-standing history in Peterborough and feel part of the town.

"This office move and recruitment of two new members of staff reinforces that and means we can continue to deliver support to people that genuinely changes lives and improves people’s wellbeing.

“Whilst Respond Healthcare is primarily a prescription dispensing and home delivery service, its team do far more than that within the community and is a lifeline to so many people.

“This move is another step towards delivering on our purpose to improve the quality of life of the UK Ostomy community.”

The new office was officially opened by the Mayor of Peterborough,

Councillor Alan Dowson and Mayoress Councillor Shabina Qayyum.

Cllr Dowson said: “I am delighted to officially open Respond Healthcare’s new office which will make a huge difference to both staff and customers.

He said: “This office opening is important on a number of levels.

“Firstly, it reinforces Respond Healthcare’s commitment to Peterborough. An award-winning company with a UK presence choosing to invest and continue its work in the town is a huge statement.

“Secondly, the work Respond Healthcare undertakes from this office in the stoma and continence sector is crucial to Peterborough, Cambridgeshire and the surrounding communities and genuinely changes lives.

"The dedication of its staff, from R&D through to the community nurses out meeting and supporting people every day is unmatched.