MP Paul Bristow's ‘Pothole Patrol’ campaign is calling for people to report potholes in the city (Photo: Paul Bristow)

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has launched a 'Pothole Patrol' campaign - which is calling for residents to report potholes across the city.

Mr Bristow is encouraging residents to report the potholes, which are plaguing their streets, so action can be taken by Peterborough City council to repair the damaged roads.

Peterborough City Council said their highways team repaired 3,004 potholes in 2021 - and make yearly repairs, to the tune of about £10 million.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Potholes on Sturrock Way in Peterborough.

“I’ve been campaigning in the city for a long time and it is consistently an issue which is complained about,” Mr Bristow said. “I want local people to identify potholes in their local communities and report them to me.

“I want to then go to the council with a list of potholes which people have identified and get them fixed as soon as possible.

“The government has given local authorities money to deal with this problem and we need to make sure that money is spent properly and that people can be engaged and involved with resolving the issue.”

The city MP has set up an online form so residents can submit the worst affected areas.

Potholes at Star Road in Peterborough.

It comes as the Peterborough Telegraph is also running a campaign called 'Be Proud of Peterborough' to spotlight the worst roads for potholes in the city.

Eastern Avenue, Westfield Road and Star Road are some of the roads which readers reported having some of the worst potholes - as well as Sturrock Way, Sugar Way and Willow Avenue.

One reader compared driving on Peterborough's roads to “driving on the surface of a cheese grater” - while others called for the help of singer Rod Stewart.

The Maggie May singer took matters into his own hands by filling in potholes near his Essex home earlier this month - after his Ferrari couldn't get through the road.

Peterborough City Council have said they have fixed thousands of potholes - and are encouraging drivers to report them either online or by phone via their customer service centre.

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “In addition, during the 2020/21 financial year we surfaced, treated or resurfaced 42.1km of roads, which doesn’t include smaller areas of localised resurfacing.

“Every year we spend approximately £10 million repairing and improving roads, footways and cycleways. This doesn't include the money spent on bridges, street lights, traffic signals, drainage, signs, bollards or major new construction schemes.

"To report potholes to Peterborough City Council, use the online reporting tool or call the customer service centre on 01733 747474.