'Pothole Patrol': Peterborough MP Paul Bristow launches campaign to rid city's roads of potholes
Paul Bristow launches new campaign to fix potholes in Peterborough - as the city council says it fixed thousands last year
Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has launched a 'Pothole Patrol' campaign - which is calling for residents to report potholes across the city.
Mr Bristow is encouraging residents to report the potholes, which are plaguing their streets, so action can be taken by Peterborough City council to repair the damaged roads.
Peterborough City Council said their highways team repaired 3,004 potholes in 2021 - and make yearly repairs, to the tune of about £10 million.
“I’ve been campaigning in the city for a long time and it is consistently an issue which is complained about,” Mr Bristow said. “I want local people to identify potholes in their local communities and report them to me.
“I want to then go to the council with a list of potholes which people have identified and get them fixed as soon as possible.
“The government has given local authorities money to deal with this problem and we need to make sure that money is spent properly and that people can be engaged and involved with resolving the issue.”
The city MP has set up an online form so residents can submit the worst affected areas.
It comes as the Peterborough Telegraph is also running a campaign called 'Be Proud of Peterborough' to spotlight the worst roads for potholes in the city.
Eastern Avenue, Westfield Road and Star Road are some of the roads which readers reported having some of the worst potholes - as well as Sturrock Way, Sugar Way and Willow Avenue.
One reader compared driving on Peterborough's roads to “driving on the surface of a cheese grater” - while others called for the help of singer Rod Stewart.
The Maggie May singer took matters into his own hands by filling in potholes near his Essex home earlier this month - after his Ferrari couldn't get through the road.
Peterborough City Council have said they have fixed thousands of potholes - and are encouraging drivers to report them either online or by phone via their customer service centre.
A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “In addition, during the 2020/21 financial year we surfaced, treated or resurfaced 42.1km of roads, which doesn’t include smaller areas of localised resurfacing.
“Every year we spend approximately £10 million repairing and improving roads, footways and cycleways. This doesn't include the money spent on bridges, street lights, traffic signals, drainage, signs, bollards or major new construction schemes.
"To report potholes to Peterborough City Council, use the online reporting tool or call the customer service centre on 01733 747474.
The A47 and A1 are the responsibility of National Highways and not Peterborough City Council. Please contact them directly with any issues on these roads by phoning 0300 123 5000 or using the online reporting tool."