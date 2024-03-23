Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Post office services are to return to the village of Eye in Peterborough.

The village, which lost its Post Office on the High Street, when it closed in 2019, will benefit from a Post Office service that will be available to the Manor Farm Community Centre at 70 High Street.

The service will be available on Tuesdays between 10am and 1pm from Tuesday (March 26).