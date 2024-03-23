Post office services to return to Peterborough village one day a week
Eye lost its Post Office in 2019.
Post office services are to return to the village of Eye in Peterborough.
The village, which lost its Post Office on the High Street, when it closed in 2019, will benefit from a Post Office service that will be available to the Manor Farm Community Centre at 70 High Street.
The service will be available on Tuesdays between 10am and 1pm from Tuesday (March 26).
A full range of services, including cash and cheque deposits and withdrawals, a full range of postal services and pension withdrawals will be available.