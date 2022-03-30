Popular continental market to return to Peterborough this week
A popular continental market is returning to Peterborough city centre this week.
From Caribbean food to pick and mix fudge, as well as Mexican food, a noodle bar and more, there will be something for everyone at the market, which will open in Bridge Street tomorrow (March 31).
There will also be handcrafted goods, such as North African Wooden Ornaments and silver jewellery.
The market is organised by RR events and will be open 10am-6pm Thursday, March 31 to Saturday, April 2, and 10am-5pm on Sunday, April 3.
Joanne Evans, Manager of RR events, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be returning to Peterborough, bringing with us quality food and fantastic craft items from all over the world. I’d invite anyone who wants to visit to come down and try something new, we have a real mix of delicious cuisines for people to try and items that would make excellent gifts on offer.”