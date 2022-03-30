Popular continental market to return to Peterborough this week

The market returns tomorrow

From Caribbean food to pick and mix fudge, as well as Mexican food, a noodle bar and more, there will be something for everyone at the market, which will open in Bridge Street tomorrow (March 31).

There will also be handcrafted goods, such as North African Wooden Ornaments and silver jewellery.

The market is organised by RR events and will be open 10am-6pm Thursday, March 31 to Saturday, April 2, and 10am-5pm on Sunday, April 3.