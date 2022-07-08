Three Peterborough businesses have teamed up to put on a pop-up café and community event this weekend – with fresh garden produce also up for grabs.

For the Love of Cake, Refill Revolution and Very Craftea’s event is taking place at The Green Backyard, in Oundle Road, this Saturday (July 9).

Sarah Allen, owner of For the Love of Cake, said “We are looking forward to bringing local businesses together to create a marketplace in a beautiful community green space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie Danby from local business Refill Revolution Peterborough at the Green Backyard

"The Green Backyard offered us our first stall back in 2019, we hope this event is a success so we can offer more small, local and independent businesses a platform to start out.

“We want to encourage people to explore and enjoy the incredible urban outdoor space The Green Backyard has to offer so close to the city centre.”

For the Love of Cake will be serving a variety of vegan cakes and bakes alongside hot and cold drinks from Very Craftea.

Refill Revolution, finalists of the Peterborough Small Business Awards 2022, will be open from 9am – stocking a selection of refills and eco essentials to make sustainable living options more accessible.

The event will also host Peterborough Vegan Group’s monthly ‘vegan food share’ from 12pm.