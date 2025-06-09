Political leaders' concern at delay to Diagnostics Centre over fears for views of Peterborough Cathedral

City politicians have voiced concerns that plans for a multi-million pound Community Diagnostics Centre could be delayed over fears the building might spoil views of Peterborough Cathedral.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conservative and Labour political leaders have bemoaned statements from conservation and design officers at Peterborough City Council that the proposed three storey building in Wellington Street, Eastgate, might obscure the Cathedral from some vantage points.

They are demanding that an assessment of the potential harm to the Cathedral Views be carried out before the local authority’s planners make a decision on North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust planning application to build the diagnostics centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Political leaders say it is imperative the centre is built without delay as its services will help cut patient waiting times for a variety of medical tests and results.

This image shows how the planned Community Diagnostics Centre in Peterborough could appear once completed.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Mayor Paul Bristow said: “The conservation team at Peterborough City Council seem quite happy to delay an NHS Diagnostics Centre that the city is crying out for in order to protect views of the Cathedral from a scruffy car park.

"The Cathedral is magnificent – and will remain so after a building is erected that will carry out 67,000 scans, checks and tests and diagnose cancers and diseases early.

"One of the reasons everything takes so long to get built in Peterborough.

He added: “It is time for change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “On this occasion this is ridiculous.

"We need the Community Diagnostics Centre built quickly.

He added: “It is a three-storey building that is smaller than all of those on the other side of the road.

"Fixing the NHS and speeding up scans and test for patients is a key priority for Peterborough and the country.

"It is absurd this may now face delays due to planning and red tape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is the kind of bureaucracy that gives the council a bad name.”

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “The Conservation Officer consultation is necessary given the impact on the Cathedral, which must be considered as per national and local policies.

"The Urban Designer is also a key consultee, given the scale of the proposal it is necessary to make sure any development is of a good design.”

David Symonds, associate of Metropolis Planning on behalf of the NHS Trust has stated in a letter to the council, “We trust we are in agreement that the overwhelming public benefits of this important community proposal should carry great weight and outweigh any ‘less than substantial harm’ identified.”

He says the sections of the cathedral that are visible are limited mainly to a portion of its eastern roof spires and tower.”