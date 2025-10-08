Political leaders clash over whether Peterborough has 'under-delivered' with 25-metre indoor swimming pool plan

The mayor of the Cambridgeshire Combined Authority has claimed that Peterborough has over promised and under-delivered with its plans to build a 25 metre long indoor swimming pool rather than an Olympic-graded 50 metres facility.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Mayor Paul Bristow has warned there was a lot of uncertainty over where and how much funding would be made available for the indoor pool, which it is estimated will cost £36 million to build.

A steering group made up of representatives of the Combined Authority, City of Peterborough Swimming Club, Living Sport and Anglia Ruskin University has been working for months to produce plans for an indoor swimming pool for Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows the recent closure of the Regional Pool in Bishop’s Road, which left the city without an indoor public swimming pool.

Planning for a new swimming pool in Peterborough. Peterborough City Council leader Cllr Shabina Qayyum and the Mayor of the Combined Authority Paul Bristow

Mr Bristow said: “I think Peterborough has over promised and under-delivered on the size of the pool.

"A 25 metres long swimming pool is not what was promised.

"And there is a big if over how it will be paid for. The Government has said there might be funding, we now need to understand what share Peterborough will receive.”

News that the city is focused on a 25 metre, eight-lane swimming pool has also been met with disappointment by some residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What do some of our readers think?

Comments on our Facebook page reveal a feeling that Peterborough should have been more ambitious and pushed for a 50 metre Olympic-grade pool.

Some residents have queried why the proposed pool does not feature a flume, waves, a warm pool for babies and even a diving pool and boards.

John Bell wrote “Get a big complex built on the Embankment with slides, wave pools etc. Open all year round it would soon pay for itself.”

Rachel Burry asked:”Why is a separate diving pool not included in the replacement pool design? The new plan sounds a downgrade.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vinney Morgan said: “If it's being built on the old site why not make it similar to before, pool, diving area, and a warm baby pool?”

And y JM stated: “I would have thought this is the minimum. Lots of comments about a 50 metre pool, leisure facilities, wave machine, diving area etc. A bit more ambition and it would draw people and revenue in surely?”

Liam McClean said: “Only 25?? If you’re building new, surely you push for 50m.”

Council leader is upbeat about new pool plans

But Councillor Shabina Qayyum, the city council leader, said: “We know that some residents would like it to be a 50 metres pool, with additional features such as water slides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, we have to consider what is achievable given the council's financial situation and can be delivered soonest.

"Even to deliver a 25m pool will require a significant funding commitment from Government and us being able to pull in other funding from elsewhere.

She said: “Increasing the size to 50 metres would cost a further £11 million and that is money we simply don't have available.

"It would also mean looking for new locations, when the proposed site for the 25 metre pool complements the nearby Lido and has the potential to give further space for development on that side of the city and embankment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Qayyum added: “As a city without adequate swimming pool provision, our main priority is to deliver a new facility as quickly as possible.

"A 25 metre pool is what has been identified as the best option for the city by partners we are working with on this project, including the CPCA, City of Peterborough Swimming Club, Living Sport and Anglia Ruskin University.”

Morgan Stevenson, one of the co-chairs of the City of Peterborough Swimming Club, said: “We’re pleased to see a formal proposal come forward that recognises the urgent need for more swimming water in Peterborough.

"After years of uncertainty following the closure of the Regional Pool, the announcement of a modern 25-metre, eight-lane facility is a major step forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve worked closely and constructively with the project team to ensure this proposal supports a wide range of pool users, from learn-to-swim programmes to performance sport.”

He said: “Of course, a 50-metre pool would have been the gold standard for a city the size and sporting calibre of Peterborough; however, we understand the financial and logistical challenges involved.

"We’ve been pragmatic throughout this process. The key for us was ensuring any new facility could support future growth, offer proper lane capacity, and accommodate competitive events.

"A 25-metre pool with eight lanes, good spectator seating and a functional teaching pool is the minimum we need to allow COPS to not just survive, but thrive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Stevenson added: “This new facility won’t just serve competitive swimmers, it will open doors for the wider community.

"A properly sized teaching pool alongside the main pool means more children can learn to swim, more families can be active together, and the health and well-being benefits of swimming will become accessible to even more people.

"For Peterborough, this isn’t just a pool, it’s an investment in healthier, more active lives.

"We see this as a strong foundation and we hope it becomes a launchpad for greater ambitions down the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Peterborough deserves first-class sporting infrastructure, and this pool can be the start of a wider conversation about elite sport, inclusion, and community wellbeing in our city.”

When will the key decision be made?

Members of the city council’s cabinet will meet on October 14 to consider four options for a swimming pool.

The preferred option will be:

An eight lanes, 25 metre long competition-grade indoor swimming pool

Poolside and balcony seating for 300 people.

A 20 metre four lane learner pool with moveable floor.

Café

Softplay

Innerva health suite.

Community room.

Health rooms

Fitness suite with 150 stations and studios

How will the pool be funded?

Five months ago, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves unveiled in her Spending Review a new £240 million Growth Mission Fund and mentioned a new swimming pool in Peterborough as a project that could qualify for help.

But members of the cabinet will be told that since then no further details have been published although it is still expected that the replacement pool will be eligible for the bid and if successful funds could be available from April 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, councillors will be told that developing a new pool complex will require ‘significant external funding’ before the project can be viable.

And it is likely that funding will be required from several sources.

Council chiefs are currently exploring all opportunities available including Sport England, Living Sport, the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and private funding opportunities.