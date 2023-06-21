Police want to speak to man in connection with robbery near Orton shopping centre
Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery in Peterborough.
It took place at about 10.45pm on 9 June in Osprey, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire Police confirmed today.
A man in his 40s was walking from the Orton shopping centre when he was approached by a man who pushed him to the ground and threatened him before stealing his bag, phone and wallet and kicking him in the face.
Contact police via the force’s web chat service quoting crime reference 35/42734/23, or call the force on 101, if you do not have internet access.