News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub

Police want to speak to man in connection with robbery near Orton shopping centre

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV, or has any information, is urged to contact police
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 12:29 BST

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery in Peterborough.

It took place at about 10.45pm on 9 June in Osprey, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire Police confirmed today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A man in his 40s was walking from the Orton shopping centre when he was approached by a man who pushed him to the ground and threatened him before stealing his bag, phone and wallet and kicking him in the face.

Police are asking the public if they recognise this man (image: Cambridgeshire Police).Police are asking the public if they recognise this man (image: Cambridgeshire Police).
Police are asking the public if they recognise this man (image: Cambridgeshire Police).
Most Popular

Contact police via the force’s web chat service quoting crime reference 35/42734/23, or call the force on 101, if you do not have internet access.

Read More
Shoplifting summit to be held in Peterborough to deal with rising problems in ci...
Related topics:PolicePeterboroughCCTVCambridgeshire Police