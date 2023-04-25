News you can trust since 1948
Police urge developer to install anti-crime measures in new Peterborough business estate

Figures show area has low to medium risk of crime

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 25th Apr 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read

Police have issued security advice to help a developer protect a new business park in Peterborough.

​Specialist officers have outlined a series of measures they say will help deter burglars and vandals if a planned 10 industrial units are built at Welbeck Way, off Shrewsbury Avenue in Woodston.

A member of Cambridgeshire police’s designing out crime team has told Peterborough City Council planners that while the area is considered of low to medium risk vulnerability to crime, there have been a number of incidents over the last two years.

The development site at Wellbeck Way, Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston, Peterborough.The development site at Wellbeck Way, Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston, Peterborough.
The development site at Wellbeck Way, Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston, Peterborough.
These include 12 acts of criminal damage, five public order offences, 41 acts of violence and one of possession of a weapon in Shrewsbury Avenue. There have been offences in Welbeck Way or Maxwell Road.

Over the same period, across the Fletton and Woodston ward, there have been a total of 1,543 varied offences.

The police say the land owner Tudor Progressions should look to install a monitored alarm, CCTV and ensure single management of gates to the site.

They also recommended security enhanced roller shutters and that any cycle parking is covered, in a well lit, easily seen area that is also covered by CCTV.

The development will be carried out by Barnack Estates UK, of Peterborough, and will involve the construction of three main buildings that will be divided into 10 units of sizes varying from 120 square metres to 325 square metres.

