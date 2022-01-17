Police reveal 50 ebikes damaged in just one act of vandalism in Peterborough

Ebikes for hire in Oundle Road, Peterborough. EMN-210503-170924009

The attack, which happened last October, was the worst in a series of incidents that prompted the operator Voi Technology to suspend the nine-month-old public service.

Police say no-one has been charged for the vandalism.

Voi Technology has yet to put its fleet of 129 e-bikes back on the streets of Peterborough.

The company has said that thousands of pounds of damage were caused to the ebikes by vandals in a number of incidents across Peterborough.

A police spokeswoman said: “We are still investigating the vandalism of up to 50 bikes on Hargate Way, Hampton Hargate, Peterborough, between October 10 and October 18 last year.

“We would appeal for anyone with any information to contact us quoting crime reference 35/71444/21.”

She said that five crimes in relation to Voi’s ebikes had been reported to police between February 10 last year and October 21 last year, which included three criminal damage incidents and two bike thefts.

A 17-year-old boy from Peterborough was arrested in relation to an alleged vandalism of a Voi ebike in West Parade, Peterborough, which was said to have taken place on June 11.

He was later released with no further action.

Anyone with any information about the vandalism of the Voi bikes in Peterborough is urged to contact the police via the force’s web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.

Voi Technology launched a one year trial of its ebikes scheme in Peterborough in January last year.

The company, which successfully operates e-bikes and e-scooters in scores of major cities across Europe from Cambridge to Rome, says it hopes to make a decision on the future of the Peterborough project in the near future.