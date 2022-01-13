No date set yet for return of Peterborough’s e-bikes for hire after vandalism

Voi's e-bikes for hire in Peterborough city centre last year. EMN-210126-152210009

Operator Voi Technology says the 129 e-bikes for public hire have still not been put back on to the streets of Peterborough.

A date for the resumption of the service, which was launched at the start of last year, has not yet been decided.

But the company, which successfuly operates e-bikes and e-scooters in scores of major cities across Europe from Cambridge to Rome, says it hopes to make a decision on the future of the Peterborough project in the near future.

A Voi spokesperson said: “I hope to have more news on this in the upcoming weeks.”

Thousands of pounds of damage were caused to a number of the e-bikes in Peterborough in numerous instances of vandalism over the course of several months.

The damage prompted bosses of Voi Technology to suspend the service in October last year to avoid fyurther damage and in the interests of the safety of riders and staff.

At the time Nathan Ashley, senior public policy manager at VOI, said: “We’re incredibly disappointed that the actions of a few are tarnishing the overwhelmingly positive experience that many people have using our service.”

The e-bikes service in Peterborough was launched as a one year trial between Voi and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

In its first three month there were about 500 rides taken with the Voi e-bikes in Peterborough travelling a total of 1,056 miles.