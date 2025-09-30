Police release CCTV images after man is assaulted in Peterborough

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 30th Sep 2025, 11:33 BST
CCTV images of two men police want to speak to have been released following an assault in Peterborough.

The victim – a man in his 50s - was left needing hospital treatment after a night-time attack in Peterborough at about 1.40am on September 22.

Police say the victim had been walking with two friends in Park Road, close to the roundabout with Burghley Road and Burghley Square, when he was attacked.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment.

CCTV images of two men police would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Peterboroughplaceholder image
Police are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise the two to get in touch by using reference 35/71829/25 and report it through the force website here.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.

