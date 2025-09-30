Police release CCTV images after man is assaulted in Peterborough
The victim – a man in his 50s - was left needing hospital treatment after a night-time attack in Peterborough at about 1.40am on September 22.
Police say the victim had been walking with two friends in Park Road, close to the roundabout with Burghley Road and Burghley Square, when he was attacked.
He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment.
Police are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise the two to get in touch by using reference 35/71829/25 and report it through the force website here.
Anyone without internet access should call 101.