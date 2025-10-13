Police name motorist who died in multi-vehicle collision in Peterborough

Police have released the name of a motorist who died in a three vehicle collision in Peterborough.

Darius Lubys (39) of Acacia Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, died after his grey Hyundai IX35 was in a collision with a grey Volvo XC90.

Two other vehicles, a grey Ford Focus and a grey Ford Galaxy, were also involved in the collision that occurred on the A16 near Newborough on October 5.

Mr Lubys was pronounced dead at the scene while the other people involved received minor injuries.

The deceased man’s family have requested privacy at this difficult time.

Now police have issued an appeal for witnesses to the collision.

Officers are appealing for information and dashcam footage from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the vehicles in the moments leading up to it.

Anyone with information should contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting Operation Runway.

Those without internet access should call 101.

