Police make sure wedding guests get to service on time after Peterborough crash

Police helped the group get to the wedding

A bride has thanked Peterborough police officers who made sure they got her groom’s family to the wedding on time following a crash.

Emergency services were called to the collision on Saturday afternoon, when a car ended in a ditch.

Thankfully, no-one was injured – but the occupants of the car were due to be at a wedding that afternoon, having travelled from Leeds.

But luckily for the family, police were on hand to make sure they got to the wedding on time.

On Facebook, Pippa Gilbert said: “I have to thank the police of Peterborough for getting the grooms family to the wedding! As I was the bride I’m grateful they got to my wedding in once piece and were given a lift.”