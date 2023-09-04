Police make sure wedding guests get to service on time after Peterborough crash

News you can trust since 1948
By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Sep 2023, 15:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 15:39 BST
A bride has thanked Peterborough police officers who made sure they got her groom’s family to the wedding on time following a crash.

Emergency services were called to the collision on Saturday afternoon, when a car ended in a ditch.

Thankfully, no-one was injured – but the occupants of the car were due to be at a wedding that afternoon, having travelled from Leeds.

But luckily for the family, police were on hand to make sure they got to the wedding on time.

On Facebook, Pippa Gilbert said: “I have to thank the police of Peterborough for getting the grooms family to the wedding! As I was the bride I’m grateful they got to my wedding in once piece and were given a lift.”

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.57pm on Saturday afternoon (2 September) to reports of a car in a ditch in Crowland Road, near Eye Green. Officers attended and escorted two uninjured people to the nearby Travelodge for a wedding.”

