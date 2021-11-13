Police launch Christmas toy appeal to help provide presents for children in need

Some of the toys donated last year

Fenland police have launched their annual appeal, with six weeks to go until the big day.

Inspector Ian Lombardo, from the Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I’m pleased to announce we are able to run our Christmas toy appeal this year, when more families are finding themselves facing hardship.

“My team and I want to do all we can to make sure as many children as possible in Fenland have a present on Christmas Day.

“Past appeals have been extremely well supported by the community but I appreciate this year has been tough for a lot of people. Therefore if you are in a position where you can make a donation, please consider doing so”.

The appeal will run from Monday (15 November) through to Friday, 10 December, with donations being accepted at either March or Wisbech police stations. Due to work at Wisbech station, March is the preferable drop off point, but donations will still be welcomed at Wisbech.

Last year there were lots of donations delivered to March Police station via online websites such as Amazon and Argos. If you wish to make a donation in this way, simply put the delivery name as Inspector Ian Lombardo.

If you are dropping off a donation at either of the stations please make sure that they are sealed within a carrier bag or bin bag.

Insp Lombardo added: “We won’t be accepting donations any later than 10 December this year in order to put safety measures in place, such as sanitising items and keeping them isolated before being passed to their recipients.

“To help minimise the spread of Covid-19, we are requesting that only new items are donated to the appeal this year and that presents are not wrapped. The only second-hand items that can be considered are electricals such as games consoles and tablets, which can easily be wiped down and disinfected”.

Donations could be toys, puzzles, arts and craft sets, board games, sports equipment such as footballs, reading books, colouring books, male and female toiletry sets or beauty sets such as nail polish and make-up.

The age ranges for donations are:

• 0 to 2 years

• 2 to 5 years

• 5 to 10 years

• 11+ years